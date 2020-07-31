Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
260 kids and counselors infected with COVID-19 at Georgia summer camp
Do you have the cutest pet in Tampa Bay?
Silver alert issued for 87-year-old Palm Harbor man with memory issues
TV host Regis Philbin buried at Notre Dame, his alma mater
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Election results may be delayed — but not because of fraud
Video
Top Stories
ICU doctor creates app to help patients on ventilators communicate faster
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Heat Advisory today before Isaias nears Florida
Video
Remembering Herman Cain: Lawmakers mourn former presidential candidate who died of coronavirus
Video
Hillsborough Co. parents with special needs students pushing to go back to classrooms
Video
11-year-old boy with autism helps save grandmother after fall
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Pasco County man gets speeding ticket from state he says he’s never been to
Top Stories
As assisted living facility closes, woman fights for mother’s medical records
Video
Top Stories
Florida’s coronavirus testing giants report backlogs on results
Video
Florida using new lab to process COVID-19 tests in hopes of getting results faster
Video
St. Petersburg man who was stuck without driveway gets results, after turning to Better Call Behnken
Video
Small business owner receives money that was wrongly debited from her Square account
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Cameron Brate shares COVID-19 story: ‘The only thing I experienced was a loss of taste for two days’
Video
Top Stories
Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night
Buccaneers signing RB LeSean McCoy
Reports: SEC football adopts 10-game, conference-only schedule
‘Hey, is this Tom?’ Brate starstruck by Brady
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State reports 257 new deaths, a single-day increase record for fourth day in a row
Video
Top Stories
With the start of school delayed, Pinellas County teachers look for solutions to unanswered questions
Video
‘Fair Food Frenzy’ carnival-style drive-thru pops up at Florida State Fairgrounds
Video
Florida coronavirus: State reports record single-day increase in deaths for third day in a row
Video
Alzheimer’s Brain Bus goes virtual during pandemic
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Do you have the cutest pet in Tampa Bay?
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Tampa teen accused of being ‘mastermind’ behind Twitter hack that targeted high-profile accounts
Live
Report: Florida boy, 10, hid in bathroom while burglar beat family members to death
2-year-old boy drowns at home while mom is at hospital with newborn
Florida coronavirus: State reports 257 new deaths, a single-day increase record for fourth day in a row
Video
President Trump to visit Tampa Bay Friday
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Isaias closes in on Bahamas, Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Florida
Video
Several lanes closed after fatal crash on Interstate 4 in Lakeland
Video
Accused gunman in custody after Tampa shooting spree that injured officer, 4 others
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
37 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’
Pumpkin Spice Lattes to return to Starbucks menus
Video
Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
Florida can stop ex-felons from voting if fines go unpaid, Supreme Court decides
Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district
More Don't Miss