Young stroke victim raising awareness of warning signs

TAMPA (WFLA) – One in four adults with have a stroke in their lifetime.

When Amber Hubbard of Clearwater had one at age 28, it caught her completely off guard.

“Suddenly I couldn’t see out of one eye and I thought well this is strange,” Hubbard said.

She asked a co-worker to Google her symptom who then insisted Hubbard head straight to the hospital.

“It’s a good thing I did. My blood pressure was extremely elevated and it could have been a lot worse,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard had what is called a Transient Ischemic Attack or TIA, also commonly known as a mini-stroke. It’s a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain.

In Hubbard’s case, doctors believe the stroke was caused by a heart defect she was born with and after suffering a second mini-stroke she scheduled open-heart surgery to replace her defective aortic valve.

Now, Amber is hoping to share her story to warn others to listen to their bodies.

“When it comes to having a heart attack or a stroke it really doesn’t matter what age you are. Whether you’re 5, 25, 55, 85. It really can happen to anyone.”