LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Young stroke victim raising awareness of warning signs

Heart Disease

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – One in four adults with have a stroke in their lifetime.

When Amber Hubbard of Clearwater had one at age 28, it caught her completely off guard.

“Suddenly I couldn’t see out of one eye and I thought well this is strange,” Hubbard said.

She asked a co-worker to Google her symptom who then insisted Hubbard head straight to the hospital.

“It’s a good thing I did. My blood pressure was extremely elevated and it could have been a lot worse,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard had what is called a Transient Ischemic Attack or TIA, also commonly known as a mini-stroke. It’s a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain.

In Hubbard’s case, doctors believe the stroke was caused by a heart defect she was born with and after suffering a second mini-stroke she scheduled open-heart surgery to replace her defective aortic valve.

Now, Amber is hoping to share her story to warn others to listen to their bodies.

“When it comes to having a heart attack or a stroke it really doesn’t matter what age you are. Whether you’re 5, 25, 55, 85. It really can happen to anyone.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss