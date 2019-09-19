Tampa Bay woman warns of potential high blood pressure risks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At 33, Monika Doyle was the picture of health except for one nagging issue, high blood pressure.

“I ignored it because you think you’re young and I exercise, I eat healthy. What could possibly really go wrong,” Doyle said.

Doyle found out the hard way.

Last year, while giving a presentation to her boss at work, she suddenly got the worst headache of her life. Almost instantly she had to lay down on the floor. Her boss, Janel Laravie, had to make a quick decision and she called 911.

Turns out, Doyle had a brain aneurysm that had ruptured. It was a direct result of her untreated high blood pressure.

