Tampa Bay Heart Walk: Join News Channel 8 at 3 locations for this year’s event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Stacie Schaible and the WFLA News Channel 8 team are once again gearing up to fight heart disease and stroke with the American Heart Association!

Join us on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the much anticipated and ever-popular Tampa Bay Heart Walk, a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds, and encourage physical activity.

This year’s theme, Heart Walk Here, invites participants to walk with us at various pop-up start lines installed around Tampa Bay.

In lieu of the usual one central location, community partners can kick off their walk at the following three locations:

St. Pete Pier 800 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

Wesley Chapel District Park 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33545

Al Lopez Park 4810 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33614



If you aren’t able to join us at the above locations, you can create a path of your own! From park and parkways to tucked-away trails, participants are invited to Heart Walk at any location that inspires their heart health.

No matter where you’ll be walking, you’ll be making a difference and supporting the AHA’s lifesaving mission. Every dollar counts, and Florida Blue is matching News Channel 8 donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000.

“I recently lost my mother to sudden cardiac arrest. It was shocking and unexpected. She was otherwise healthy. My father was a heart attack and heart bypass survivor and my sister, who suffered a massive heart attack at age 40, is a survivor too,” says News Channel 8 Anchor Stacie Schaible. “My family and our history of heart-related issues is why I’m such a huge supporter of the Tampa Bay Heart Walk year after year. I also walk for the heart health of my children with a focus on preventing heart disease for the next generation. For more than a decade, I have been fundraising and emceeing the Tampa Bay Heart Walk and every year it gets bigger and better! I hope you will consider joining my team to help with fundraising or perhaps make a donation to this important cause right now. This is a fight, that with enough support and money, we can win!”

Nothing unites people like doing good together! Join our News Channel 8 team – so you don’t miss a step.