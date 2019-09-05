Stroke victim shares important message that early reaction time is key

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Liz Johnson’s life changed forever two years ago when she was running errands and suffered a stroke.

Although she didn’t recognize her symptoms immediately, Johnson’s friend, Paula Smith, knew after giving her a ride home, a stroke is exactly what Johnson suffered from.

Johnson eventually got to the hospital but in hindsight she wants others to know how important it is to act fast.

8 On Your Side’s Stacie Schaible sat down with Liz Johnson and heard more about the scary situation she experienced.

News Channel 8 is also gearing up for this year’s Heart Walk on Nov. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.

This year, Kane’s Furniture and Pepin Distributing are both matching the first $50,000 8 On Your Side raises.

We hope you will take a moment to join our team and donate. You can do so by going to wfla.com/heart-walk.