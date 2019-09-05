Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
1  of  2
Live Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watch live coverage of Hurricane Dorian as it moves up coast Track storms with Max Defender 8

Stroke victim shares important message that early reaction time is key

Heart Disease

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Liz Johnson’s life changed forever two years ago when she was running errands and suffered a stroke.

Although she didn’t recognize her symptoms immediately, Johnson’s friend, Paula Smith, knew after giving her a ride home, a stroke is exactly what Johnson suffered from.

Johnson eventually got to the hospital but in hindsight she wants others to know how important it is to act fast.

8 On Your Side’s Stacie Schaible sat down with Liz Johnson and heard more about the scary situation she experienced.

News Channel 8 is also gearing up for this year’s Heart Walk on Nov. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.

This year, Kane’s Furniture and Pepin Distributing are both matching the first $50,000 8 On Your Side raises.

We hope you will take a moment to join our team and donate. You can do so by going to wfla.com/heart-walk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss