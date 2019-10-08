St. Pete man loses 50 pounds before turning 50 to battle heart disease

When it comes to heart disease, family history definitely plays a role.

Knowing that, 50-year-old Carl Sowers of St. Petersburg decided when he was 49 that he had a goal; lose 50 pounds before he turned 50.

The epiphany came after a heart scare and the realization that his own mother had heart problems starting at age 50.

Sowers reached his goal but it wasn’t easy. He works at Power Design in St. Petersburg which promotes employee wellness in a big way. It offers a company gym and even personal trainers.

That supportive environment helped with Sowers physical transformation and he now says he is in the best shape of his life.

