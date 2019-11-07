Heart Walk fundraising goal reached with help from viewers, community

Heart Disease

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanks to the generosity of News Channel 8 viewers, WFLA and Stacie Schaible have exceeded their 2019 Tampa Bay Heart Walk fundraising goal.

In total, $54,242 has been raised in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Our partners, Kane’s Furniture and Pepin Distributing, are each matching the first $50,000 we raised, which brings our grand total to $154,242.

The 2019 Tampa Bay Heart Walk is Saturday, Nov. 9 at Raymond James Stadium. The festivities began at 8 a.m. and the walk will kick off at 9 a.m. You can either choose the one-mile route or the three-mile route.

It’s not too late to join our team. Anyone who officially signs up before Saturday will get a WFLA Heart Walk T-shirt.

To join our team or to donate, click here.

