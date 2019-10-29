LIVE NOW /
Heart Walk 2019: Donate during 8 On Your Side's phone bank Tuesday

Heart Disease

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2019 Tampa Bay Heart Walk is right around the corner and all day Tuesday, you can help us make a difference in the fight against heart disease.

We are hosting our annual Heart Walk phone bank from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 8 On Your Side is aiming to surpass the money we raised last year for the American Heart Association.

Every little bit counts and our partners – Kane’s Furniture and Pepin Distributing – are both matching the first $50,000 we raise.

You can donate by calling 1-800-528-0808 from now until 7:30 p.m. You can also donate online.

This year’s Heart Walk is happening at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and 8 On Your Side is proud to be a huge part of the event.

Stacie Schaible will host the opening ceremony and give the cue to begin walking around 9 a.m. If you want to help her fight heart disease, you can join her Heart Walk team here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

