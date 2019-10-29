Heart Walk 2019: Donate during 8 On Your Side’s phone bank Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2019 Tampa Bay Heart Walk is right around the corner and all day Tuesday, you can help us make a difference in the fight against heart disease.
We are hosting our annual Heart Walk phone bank from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 8 On Your Side is aiming to surpass the money we raised last year for the American Heart Association.
Every little bit counts and our partners – Kane’s Furniture and Pepin Distributing – are both matching the first $50,000 we raise.
You can donate by calling 1-800-528-0808 from now until 7:30 p.m. You can also donate online.
This year’s Heart Walk is happening at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and 8 On Your Side is proud to be a huge part of the event.
Stacie Schaible will host the opening ceremony and give the cue to begin walking around 9 a.m. If you want to help her fight heart disease, you can join her Heart Walk team here.
