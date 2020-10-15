LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Depression after heart surgery not uncommon

Heart Disease

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Alyssa Rakovich thought she did everything right. She was a certified yoga instructor who worked out every day, ate right and took good care of herself.

Finding out she had heart disease just before her 43rd birthday was the last thing she expected.

“Everytime we would do yoga or a workout I would be exhausted,” Rakovich said.

Rakovich had a nearly 90 percent blockage and needed immediate double bypass open-heart surgery. She wasn’t prepared for the mental toll it would take.

“I had no experience with depression at all,” says Rakovich. The past three years I didn’t leave the house much, I didn’t go out much. I didn’t socialize much.”

Psychologist Dr. Kristin Kronsnoble says depression after heart surgery is not uncommon.

“It’s not something to ignore, for sure.”

Dr. Kronsnoble says about 25 percent of heart patients suffer depression after bypass surgery. She says a lot of times it managing expectations.

“They’re disappointed in their progress but they don’t know what to compare it to.”

She suggests setting simple goals that are reachable and asking for help along the way.

Rakovich eventually did seek counseling for her depression and found getting back into a routine helped her come out of that dark chapter in her life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss