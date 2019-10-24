Check your zip code: Where you live can determine how long you live

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Did you know your zip code can determine your life expectancy?

A lot of that has to do with access to healthy food. That’s why The Tampa Bay Heart Association is teaming up with other local groups to try to change that.

“We know that children who are food insecure are much more likely to have high blood pressure, to have mental health issues, to struggle in school. We’re trying to help the youth make better decisions about the food they’re eating,” said Amanda Palumbo of the American Heart Association.

In one area of St. Petersburg, known as Midtown, there isn’t a large grocery store within a nearly two-mile radius. That means their food choices are limited.

“Often they’re not able to get fresh vegetables and fruits that we recommend everyone have in their diet,” Palumbo said.

At the Resource Center at Campbell Park, located on the campus of John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, they are opening a food pantry to serve that particular area.

“It’s an opportunity for families to say we don’t have to go to the local convenience store,” Dr. Jeffery Johnson of the United Way Suncoast said. “This is a healthy option where we can go and shop for our family and it doesn’t cost us anything.”

