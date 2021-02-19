‘World’s Most Magical Celebration’: Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate 50th anniversary starting Oct. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is officially turning 50 come Oct. 1.
The resort opened to guests for the first time on Oct. 1, 1971, and now, five decades later, it will celebrate the major milestone with an 18-month celebratory event.
Disney officials unveiled Friday the first details of how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.
To help celebrate, Mickey and Minnie will be wearing flashier threads and iconic structures such as the Cinderella Castle and the golf-ball-like Spaceship Earth are getting new lighting to serve as “Beacons of Magic” at night.
Below are the full details on how icons at each of Walt Disney World’s theme parks will transform and come to life with their own “EARidescent” glow.
- Cinderella Castle will illuminate Magic Kingdom with a dazzling radiance that sparkles with pixie dust.
- At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, a warm light will emanate from the Tree of Life as magical fireflies gather to usher in the magic of nature.
- The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be awash in a brilliance evoking the golden age of imagination and adventure.
- And at EPCOT, new lights will shine across the reflective panels of Spaceship Earth, connecting to one another in a symbol of optimism resembling stars in a nighttime sky. The iconic structure’s permanent new lighting will continue beyond “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” as a defining feature of the park.
More details about “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will be announced in the future.
For more information, visit WDWNews.com, DisneyWorld.com/50, and DisneyParksBlog.com, plus follow #DisneyWorld50 on social media platforms.