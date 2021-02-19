‘World’s Most Magical Celebration’: Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate 50th anniversary starting Oct. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is officially turning 50 come Oct. 1.

The resort opened to guests for the first time on Oct. 1, 1971, and now, five decades later, it will celebrate the major milestone with an 18-month celebratory event.

Disney officials unveiled Friday the first details of how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.

To help celebrate, Mickey and Minnie will be wearing flashier threads and iconic structures such as the Cinderella Castle and the golf-ball-like Spaceship Earth are getting new lighting to serve as “Beacons of Magic” at night.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse will join Minnie Mouse as hosts of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. They will dress in sparkling new looks custom made for the 18-month event, highlighted by embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle on multi-toned, EARidescent fabric punctuated with pops of gold. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Minnie Mouse will join Mickey Mouse as hosts of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. They will dress in sparkling new looks custom made for the 18-month event, highlighted by embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle on multi-toned, EARidescent fabric punctuated with pops of gold. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)



In this artist rendering, Cinderella Castle shines with new golden and EARidescent décor at Magic Kingdom Park as part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” which begins Oct. 1, 2021, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)

In this artist rendering, Cinderella Castle becomes a Beacon of Magic in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the castle and other icons at each Walt Disney World theme park will come to life at night with their own EARidescent glow. (Disney)

In this artist rendering, the Tree of Life becomes a Beacon of Magic in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the tree and other icons at each Walt Disney World theme park will come to life at night with their own EARidescent glow. (Disney)

In this artist rendering, the Hollywood Tower Hotel becomes a Beacon of Magic in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the tower and other icons at each Walt Disney World theme park will come to life at night with their own EARidescent glow. (Disney)

In this artist rendering, Spaceship Earth becomes a Beacon of Magic in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Spaceship Earth and other icons at each Walt Disney World theme park will come to life at night with their own EARidescent glow. (Disney)

Below are the full details on how icons at each of Walt Disney World’s theme parks will transform and come to life with their own “EARidescent” glow.

Cinderella Castle will illuminate Magic Kingdom with a dazzling radiance that sparkles with pixie dust.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, a warm light will emanate from the Tree of Life as magical fireflies gather to usher in the magic of nature.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be awash in a brilliance evoking the golden age of imagination and adventure.

And at EPCOT, new lights will shine across the reflective panels of Spaceship Earth, connecting to one another in a symbol of optimism resembling stars in a nighttime sky. The iconic structure’s permanent new lighting will continue beyond “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” as a defining feature of the park.

More details about “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will be announced in the future.

