LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Airforce Thunderbirds gave guests at Walt Disney World an extra dash of magic Monday morning.

The Thunderbirds gave a stunning flyover as part of Disney’s enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families.

Disney World said the Thunderbirds showcased their capabilities with a first-time flyover of two theme parks – Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

According to Disney, the second pass over Magic Kingdom featured the Thunderbirds’ famous delta maneuver, with the jets accelerating rapidly over Cinderella’s Castle in different directions, giving the appearance of a fireworks display.

As part of Disney’s enduring respect for those who serve in the military and their families, Walt Disney World Resort hosted the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for a flyover of Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT on Oct. 30, 2023. The event marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November. (Abigail Nilsson, Photographer)

The timing of the flight was also special as Disney marks its 100th anniversary and the Thunderbirds celebrate 70 years of “inspiring the next generation of patriotism.”

The special flyover marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month, which kicks off in November.