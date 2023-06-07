ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A trip to Disney World turned into the most magical day for a little girl after she met Disney’s new Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Dressed up like Ariel and even sporting Mickey ears with a mermaid design, a little girl and her family got to meet Disney World’s new Ariel, who is inspired by Halle Berry’s portrayal of the classic mermaid character.

The magical moment unfolded when Ariel was greeting parkgoers.

“Do you want to walk over this way with me?” Ariel asked the girl. While smiling ear to ear in matching outfits, the little girl locked hands with Ariel and walked to the middle of the room so they could talk.

Ariel, who is a mermaid before trading in her voice for legs so she can “live where the people are,” told the little girl she liked her sandals while pointing at her very own pair.

“I like the sandals you’ve got on today! They show off your feet nicely, don’t they?” Ariel asked the girl.

The little girl’s mother posted the interaction to her Instagram page, applauding Halle Berry and Disney for their new portrayal of the classic character.

“Disney….. you did it!!! OMG I don’t have the words @hallebailey look at your impact!” the caption read.

Since premiering in theatres on May 26, the film has brought in about $327 million globally, according to CNN. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has acquired a 67% “Tomatometer” rating and a 94% audience score.