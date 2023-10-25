TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Disney World guest was caught on camera jumping from a bridge into the Italian Pavilion at Epcot on Monday afternoon.

The video, posted to Instagram, showed the man on the edge of the bridge while onlookers shouted at him to not jump.

“You’re gonna get kicked out of Disney mister,” a woman in the video is heard saying. “Yeah, you’re definitely getting kicked out.”

The man apparently jumped because of a bet with his friends.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, the man’s friends said they’d give him $6,000 to jump in the restricted lagoon.

Users chimed in online to the man’s inappropriate behavior saying, “And that’s how you get banned from Disney for life” and “Fun, Disney jail, too?”

The user who posted the video ended their caption with, “Hope it was worth it !!”

Disney World says on its website that “engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort” is prohibited.

FOX 35 also reported that Disney security arrived immediately. Disney World has not yet responded to their request on additional information regarding the man.

It is unclear if the man or his friends are facing any criminal charges at this time.