TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We are about halfway to the holidays and the Most Magical Place on Earth is unveiling what’s in store for this holiday season.

A new holiday party will take place at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios this year.

Guests can wear their holiday glam best or festive flair during Jollywood Nights, a new separately ticketed event from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select nights.

Jollywood Nights will feature singalongs, a jazz lounge and even a soiree. Disney said Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy and some of their friends will be special guests at Theater of the Stars. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the rest of the gang will be doing meet and greets during the event. You can also meet Powerline Max, Phineas and Ferb and Edna Mode at the event.

Guests can try Spicy Korean Chicken on a Mini Funnel Cake, a Christmas Tree Cookie Stack inspired by the iconic Echo Lake Christmas Tree and more during the party.

The evening will wrap up with the return of a festival favorite, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!”

Tickets for the event will range from $159 to $179 per person.

The party dates are:

November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29

December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

Disney also announced that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will return to Magic Kingdom on select nights from Nov. 9 to Dec. 22.

Disney said festive favorites like the Christmas extravaganza stage show, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration,” the sparkling spectacular “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” and the merry must-see “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade will return.

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will range from $159 to $199 per person.

The party dates are:

November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

Disney said it will start its festive season as early as Nov. 9.