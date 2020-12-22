Walt Disney World reveals first look at Epcot’s new entrance fountain

A reimagined fountain at the main entrance of EPCOT shines in front of Spaceship Earth at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020. The fountain hearkens back to the origins of EPCOT and is the next milestone in the park’s ongoing historic transformation. (David Roark, photographer)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort revealed the first look at Epcot’s new entrance fountain on Tuesday.

The entrance and other locations throughout the park have been under construction as Disney Parks reimagine Epcot.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, crews removed walls blocking views of the construction overnight.

“While there is still more work to be done here in the future, the area is much more open and welcoming now,” the article on the blog reads.

“It features new planters, pathways, lush landscaping and a vibrant new color palette that will eventually tie into the four new neighborhoods we’re creating inside the park – World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature and World Showcase.”

Three pylons surrounding the fountain stand over 16 feet tall and feature the park’s logo.

“This new fountain is the centerpiece of EPCOT’s entrance plaza, which we’ve designed as a welcoming area that brings people together. The greenery and use of water celebrate a harmony between humanity and the natural world,” blog author Zach Riddley wrote.

“This park was built to inspire optimism, and we’re infusing this transformation with the magic of possibility.”

