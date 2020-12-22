Walt Disney World reveals first look at Epcot’s new entrance fountain

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort revealed the first look at Epcot’s new entrance fountain on Tuesday.
The entrance and other locations throughout the park have been under construction as Disney Parks reimagine Epcot.
According to the Disney Parks Blog, crews removed walls blocking views of the construction overnight.
“While there is still more work to be done here in the future, the area is much more open and welcoming now,” the article on the blog reads.
“It features new planters, pathways, lush landscaping and a vibrant new color palette that will eventually tie into the four new neighborhoods we’re creating inside the park – World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature and World Showcase.”
Three pylons surrounding the fountain stand over 16 feet tall and feature the park’s logo.
“This new fountain is the centerpiece of EPCOT’s entrance plaza, which we’ve designed as a welcoming area that brings people together. The greenery and use of water celebrate a harmony between humanity and the natural world,” blog author Zach Riddley wrote.
“This park was built to inspire optimism, and we’re infusing this transformation with the magic of possibility.”
LATEST THEME PARK NEWS:
- Electrical Water Pageant to soon return to Walt Disney World
- Disney bringing back park hopping starting Jan. 1
- Disney suspends all cruises though Jan. 31