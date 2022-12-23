TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Guests will once again be able to enjoy a trip aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad after years of the attraction being closed.

The railroad, which takes guests around a portion of the Magic Kingdom, was closed for years for refurbishment.

The attraction opened when the park did, on Oct. 1, 1971.

Guests will once again be able to enjoy a trip aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad this holiday season at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. This opening-day attraction returns with a completely refreshed track looping the park and an all-new voiceover guiding guests as they travel from one magical land to the next. (Courtney Kiefer, Photographer)

During the refurbishment, the Walt Disney World Railroad received a “completely refreshed track looping the park and an all-new voiceover guiding guests as they travel from one magical land to the next,” according to Disney.

The Walt Disney World Railroad is open as of Friday, with attraction hours posted for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.