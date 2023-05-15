TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a Florida resident and want to take a trip to Walt Disney World this summer, the park will soon offer a special ticket deal just for you.

Starting Tuesday, May 16, Disney said Florida residents can purchase the “Disney Summer Magic Ticket.” Residents can choose from a four-day ticket for $58 per day ($229 total plus tax) or a three-day ticket for $70 per day plus tax ($209 total plus tax).

The ticket requires advance theme park reservations and is valid from May 16 to Sept. 29, 2023. It does include blockout dates from May 26-29, July 1-4 and Sept. 1-4.

Residents can only visit one park per day.

The theme park said it will offer a four-day “Magic Ticket” starting May 23. The ticket costs $99 per day ($396 total plus tax) and includes one day of admission to each of the four theme parks. No park reservation is needed.

The ticket will be valid from June 1 to Sept. 29. Blockout dates include July 1-4 and Sept. 1-4. The ticket must be used within seven days of first use.

For more information, visit Disney’s website.