Walt Disney World increasing capacity at parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance has led Disney to make a major announcement: It’s boosting the parks’ capacity.

The CEO also suggested that parks might soon drop face mask requirements.

Walt Disney World started increasing guest capacity as of Thursday, and it was implied that guests may not have to wear masks this summer.

All that news came out during Disney’s second quarter earnings call.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said all this quarter, Walt Disney World has been operating at or near its pandemic-reduced capacity.

Exact numbers on the capacity level are unknown at this time, but Chapek said the latest guidance from the CDC and from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led to an increase in the number of guests being allowed into the park starting immediately.

Recently, Walt Disney World announced it would be lessening the 6 feet of social distancing in certain areas of the park to 3 feet.

Also, temperature checks are ending and ride queues will not be as spread out.

For now, Disney’s reservation system is still in place to attend the park, and there’s no official word on a coming end to the mask mandate.