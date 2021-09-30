Walt Disney World celebrates 50th anniversary with special events, new attractions

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Oct. 1, the most magical place on Earth is having an 18-month long celebration to commemorate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

Walt Disney World opened its doors for the first time in October 1971. According to Disney, more than 10,000 guests showed up at Magic Kingdom on opening day to see the much-anticipated Florida theme park.

Five decades later, cast members are ready to honor Disney’s milestone.

“It’s truly so special. I have been coming here on vacation since I was little and ultimately decided to become a cast member because of those magical memories made,” Walt Disney World Ambassador Ali Manion said.

All four theme parks have undergone magical makeovers, like Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom, for example. The celebration will also include a new nighttime show called “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom.

“Every night the parks have beacons of magic lighting up the night and iridescent beauty for the celebration,” Walt Disney World Project Manager with Cast Activities Rebecca Godil said.

EPCOT will feature “Harmonious,” a nighttime show at the World Showcase Lagoon. The show will feature new interpretations of classic Disney songs in more than a dozen languages by a group of more than 200 artists from around the world.

At Animal Kingdom, “Disney KiteTails” will feature performers flying windcatchers and kites at the Discovery River to the beat of favorite Disney songs.

Several Disney characters — including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n’ Dale — will be part of a collection of special golden sculptures at all four parks.

Characters will also be dressed in sparkling custom-made costumes for this special celebration.

Another special feature is the opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT. This ride will take guests into the flavorful world of Disney and Pixar’s “Ratatouille.”

Additional information regarding ticket sales and show schedules can be found on the Walt Disney World website.