Walt Disney World announces Disney College Program will return in June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World made an exciting announcement Monday: the return of the Disney College Program.

The program was suspended in March of 2020 and then suspended until further notice in July. However, made possible by the progress in “rising vaccination rates and recently revised guidance around health and safety measures,” the relaunch of the program will take place in June.

“The Disney College Program has always been a source of optimism and pride for our company with participants who each bring new ideas, talents, and perspectives to the table. While that won’t change, we are evolving our Disney Programs to reflect the new world around us,” a release from Disney Programs read.

The #DisneyCollegeProgram is returning, and our 2020 participants will be the first to be invited to reapply. ✨ We also have a brand-new look! Check out more here: https://t.co/UYVtkvFAz8 pic.twitter.com/yfFQ5vb2VI — Disney Programs (@DisneyInterns) May 3, 2021

Some of the eligibility requirements have been modified so that many prospective cast members can still apply, even if they’ve already graduated, according to Disney Programs.

For now, Disney Programs says it will just be focused on bringing the Disney College Program back to Walt Disney World Resort and will share more about Disney International Programs, Disney Culinary Program, and those at Disneyland Resort at a later date.

To sign up for email updates and to learn more about the Disney College Program, visit the program’s website.