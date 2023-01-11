ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a new year which means changes are coming to “The Most Magical Place on Earth”!

With the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle, guests are sure to pack Walt Disney World, and to make sure guests are getting the most out of their experience, Disney announced a few updates to “improve the guest experience.”

So what are the changes?

Free self-parking when staying at a Disney Resort hotel

After many guest requests, Disney said they decided to reintroduce complimentary overnight self-parking once again.

“This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable,” Avery Maehrer, Director of Communications at Walt Disney World said in a statement.

This new perk went into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Park reservation requirements relaxed for annual pass holders

Starting in a few months, Disney World annual pass holders will be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom).

Although pass block-out dates will continue to apply how they do now, Disney said they realized pass holders wanted to enjoy “more spontaneous visits”. The resort hopes that this change will make it possible.

In addition, pass holders will also receive access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience. For more information, visit here.

The start date for this perk will be announced at a later date, according to Disney.

Attraction photo downloads will be included with Disney Genie+

Soon, guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos at no additional charge.

Disney noted that attraction pictures are taken at more than a dozen of the most popular attractions including Space Mountain, Slinky Dog Dash, Test Track, Expedition Everest, and more.

An exact launch date for the service will be announced at a later time, Maehrer said.

For more information about upcoming changes, ticket prices, and more, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.