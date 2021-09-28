Walt Disney and Southwest unveil 50th-anniversary plane

Disney World has announced new Summer Fun Tickets for Florida residents only, with special two-, three- and four-day ticket packages available for as low as $54 per day. (Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Southwest Airlines has teamed up with Walt Disney World to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary.

Southwest unveiled a Boeing 737-700 that features the 50th-anniversary logos of both Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World resort, with hints of EARidescent touches on the outside and inside.

The plane’s overhead bins and window shades will sparkle with beloved Disney characters.

Meet the newest magical livery in our fleet! This Boeing 737-700 aircraft is a high-flying tribute to 50 years of both Southwest and @WaltDisneyWorld Resort connecting People to the magic and moments that matter most. #Southwest50 #DisneyWorld50 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/l2a3qVazGq — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 28, 2021

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse joined the unveiling event to celebrate the collaboration and send the aircraft into service with its first stop at Orlando International Airport.

The aircraft will fly around the Southwest system through March 2022.

Fans can track the aircraft (tail number N954WN) and share photos using #Southwest50 and #DisneyWorld50.

Now through Nov. 16, guests can visit Southwest Airlines’ website to enter each day for a chance to win a vacation package that includes lodging, Walt Disney World Resort Theme Park tickets, a Disney Gift Card with a value of $200, and round-trip air travel to Orlando.