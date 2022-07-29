TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Afternoon storms in Orlando made Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion even more spooky this week.

A parkgoer captured a display of “spider lightning” over the attraction on Wednesday. The lightning came with Florida’s typical summertime storms that occur in the afternoon and evening.

Spider lightning is traveling flashes seen on the underside of stratiform cloud, according to NOAA,

The slow motion video of the lightning was shared on Twitter, where it’s been viewed thousands of times.