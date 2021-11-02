Very Merry: Disney World makes quick switch from Halloween festivities to Christmas wonderland

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort once again transformed Magic Kingdom from its Halloween decorations to a Christmas wonderland overnight.

After the conclusion of Disney’s after-hours Boo Bash Halloween party on Oct. 31, and the closure of the park for the evening, cast members and Imagineers got to work on switching over into the holiday spirit for Christmas.

The “Very Merriest” after-hours Christmas Party will begin on Nov. 8 and run through Dec. 21 on select nights from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. A regular ticket to a theme park is not required to this ticketed event. A theme park reservation is also not required.



Courtesy: Walt Disney World Resort

“Celebrate the holidays in the very merriest way at a new event featuring a themed parade, fireworks, character sightings and more!” Disney World’s website states.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $189 for adults and reach $249 dollars closer to Christmas.

Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations are ongoing throughout all four parks through the end of 2022.