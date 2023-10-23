ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The “most wonderful time of the year” is almost here, and in anticipation of the holiday season, the “most magical place on Earth” is gearing up to turn jolly.
While the resort’s planning and preliminaries culminate in the fall, many cast members spend months – sometimes a whole year – getting ready to spread cheer.
Although Christmas is still a few months away, Disney’s holiday season begins on Nov. 11, and on Monday, Disney World shared a sneak peek of what’s to be expected at the park this year.
Disney Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios:
The long anticipated, glam holiday party is almost here! The new separately ticketed event is a “swanky Hollywood bash” filled with music and spirited good times. According to Disney, the party event will take place from Nov. 11 to Dec. 20, 2023.
Extravagant Entrainment
Disney is adding two new shows that will immerse guests in the joy of the holidays. “Disney Holidays in Hollywood,” is a star-studded variety show in the grand tradition of Tinseltown’s most beloved holiday specials – all with a twist of today’s Hollywood magic.
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Tiana, Belle, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are among the special guest stars, with plenty of surprises in store, including a brand-new original song by Princess Tiana.
Disney said partygoers won’t want to miss “What’s This? TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along.” In the fun sing-along, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington leads an ethereal exploration of the beloved Disney movie.
New Frozen Holiday Surprise at Magic Kingdom
Over at Magic Kingdom, the “Frozen” crew is conjuring up “something remarkable” for the holidays. The new “Frozen Holiday Surprise” brings together Olaf and more than 100 of his Snowgie siblings who attempt to add festive decor to Cinderella Castle.
With Anna and Kristoff at her side, Queen Elsa adds sparkling finishing touches, transforming the castle into a shimmering crystallized palace – a look that will remain throughout each evening.
The new holiday surprise will debut on Nov. 7 and occur nightly during the holiday season.
Now in its 40th year, “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” will parade through Magic Kingdom on 25 select nights from Nov. 9 to Dec. 22.
EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
At this year’s International Festival of the Holidays, EPCOT will be filled with tasty treats and spectacular decor around every corner.
The festival culinary team has been hard at work for nearly a year, dreaming up the menu and testing new recipes. According to Disney, more than 15 Holiday Kitchens will celebrate the diversity of holiday traditions with comfort food from around the world.
There will also be several “firsts” at EPCOT’s festival. “Luminous the Symphony of Us,” an all-new fireworks-and-laser spectacular will debut on Dec. 5. And, with EPCOT being home to The Walt Disney Company’s 100thanniversary celebration, guests will find holiday decor at the park entrance commemorating the celebration.
EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays begins Nov. 24.
Gingerbread Galore at Disney Resort Hotels
Disney’s “larger-than-life gingerbread displays” that appear each holiday season take months of planning before baking and constructing the magical displays.
This year, guests will be able to indulge in the stunning works of gingerbread art, including a new display in six resort locations such as:
- Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Beach Club Resort
- BoardWalk Resort
- Contemporary Resort
- Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Yacht Club Resort (featuring a new display)
Holidays Around the “World” as Disney Springs
Disney Springs is the place to shop, dine and play amidst a wonderland of holiday decor and delights, Disney said in a press release. The 120-acre retail and dining district will be in full holiday swing beginning on Nov. 10.
Nineteen holiday-themed trees will be on display throughout the four “neighborhoods” that make up Disney Springs. Guests can also interact with a Merry Menagerie of life-size, artisan-sculpted animal puppets daily on Discovery Island.
The park’s iconic Tree of Life also awakens each evening with a colorful tableau of wintry tales accompanied by a familiar musical score.
In addition to all the holiday festivities, the resorts and parks will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with 600 trees, 1,700 wreaths, and nearly nine miles of garland placed around the resort.
Guests can even commemorate their seasonal Disney trip with holiday-themed attire, home decor, and more!
To purchase tickets or learn more about planning a holiday experience at Disney World, follow this link.