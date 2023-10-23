ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The “most wonderful time of the year” is almost here, and in anticipation of the holiday season, the “most magical place on Earth” is gearing up to turn jolly.

While the resort’s planning and preliminaries culminate in the fall, many cast members spend months – sometimes a whole year – getting ready to spread cheer.

Although Christmas is still a few months away, Disney’s holiday season begins on Nov. 11, and on Monday, Disney World shared a sneak peek of what’s to be expected at the park this year.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends are donning new outfits exclusively for Disney Jollywood Nights, a new separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney art directors, show producers and designers worked together to land on the right combination of colors and fabric, inspired by palettes of the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. This swanky Hollywood bash is filled with merriment, music and spirited good times and takes place on select nights Nov. 11-Dec. 20 at Walt Disney World Resort. (Steven Diaz, Photographer)

Disney Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios:

The long anticipated, glam holiday party is almost here! The new separately ticketed event is a “swanky Hollywood bash” filled with music and spirited good times. According to Disney, the party event will take place from Nov. 11 to Dec. 20, 2023.

At Disney Jollywood Nights, Disney Holidays in Hollywood is a star-studded variety show in the grand tradition of Tinseltown’s most beloved holiday specials – all with a twist of today’s Hollywood magic. Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Tiana, Belle, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are among the special guest stars, and there are plenty of surprises in store, including a brand-new original song by Tiana. This separately ticketed event takes place select nights Nov. 11-Dec. 20 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. (DISNEY)

Extravagant Entrainment

Disney is adding two new shows that will immerse guests in the joy of the holidays. “Disney Holidays in Hollywood,” is a star-studded variety show in the grand tradition of Tinseltown’s most beloved holiday specials – all with a twist of today’s Hollywood magic.

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Tiana, Belle, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are among the special guest stars, with plenty of surprises in store, including a brand-new original song by Princess Tiana.

At Disney Jollywood Nights, partygoers won’t want to miss What’s This? TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along. Jack Skellington leads an ethereal exploration of “TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS,” Guests can sing along to beloved songs from the iconic film as they discover peculiar magic in unexpected places. This separately ticketed event takes place select nights Nov. 11-Dec. 20 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. (DISNEY)

Disney said partygoers won’t want to miss “What’s This? TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along.” In the fun sing-along, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington leads an ethereal exploration of the beloved Disney movie.

New Frozen Holiday Surprise at Magic Kingdom

Over at Magic Kingdom, the “Frozen” crew is conjuring up “something remarkable” for the holidays. The new “Frozen Holiday Surprise” brings together Olaf and more than 100 of his Snowgie siblings who attempt to add festive decor to Cinderella Castle.

With Anna and Kristoff at her side, Queen Elsa adds sparkling finishing touches, transforming the castle into a shimmering crystallized palace – a look that will remain throughout each evening.

In Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, “Frozen” friends from Arendelle are conjuring up something remarkable for the holidays. The new Frozen Holiday Surprise brings together Olaf and more than 100 of his Snowgie siblings who attempt to add festive decor to Cinderella Castle. With Anna and Kristoff, Queen Elsa transforms the castle into a shimmering crystallized palace, a look that will remain throughout each evening. Bringing this new spectacle to life is no small feat, as lighting designers, video technicians, composers and a full orchestra worked together to create this enchanting new entertainment experience. (Harrison Cooney, Photographer)

The new holiday surprise will debut on Nov. 7 and occur nightly during the holiday season.

Now in its 40th year, “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” will parade through Magic Kingdom on 25 select nights from Nov. 9 to Dec. 22.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

At this year’s International Festival of the Holidays, EPCOT will be filled with tasty treats and spectacular decor around every corner.

The festival culinary team has been hard at work for nearly a year, dreaming up the menu and testing new recipes. According to Disney, more than 15 Holiday Kitchens will celebrate the diversity of holiday traditions with comfort food from around the world.

At EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth at Walt Disney World, the festival culinary team has been hard at work for nearly a year, dreaming up the menu and testing new recipes. More than 15 Holiday Kitchens will celebrate the diversity of holiday traditions with comfort foods that inspire warm memories, like the Gingerbread Milkshake at Refreshment Port. (Harrison Cooney, Photographer)

There will also be several “firsts” at EPCOT’s festival. “Luminous the Symphony of Us,” an all-new fireworks-and-laser spectacular will debut on Dec. 5. And, with EPCOT being home to The Walt Disney Company’s 100thanniversary celebration, guests will find holiday decor at the park entrance commemorating the celebration.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays begins Nov. 24.

Gingerbread Galore at Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s “larger-than-life gingerbread displays” that appear each holiday season take months of planning before baking and constructing the magical displays.

Walt Disney World culinary teams spend up to seven months planning and building the displays. The culinary team at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa starts mixing fragrant dough in May, letting it cure a full two months before it is baked. Individual shapes, from shingles to Mickey cookies, are baked and decorated throughout the summer and then stored for “construction” in November. The house itself takes three days to build. (Steven Diaz, Photographer)

This year, guests will be able to indulge in the stunning works of gingerbread art, including a new display in six resort locations such as:

Animal Kingdom Lodge

Beach Club Resort

BoardWalk Resort

Contemporary Resort

Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Yacht Club Resort (featuring a new display)

Holidays Around the “World” as Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the place to shop, dine and play amidst a wonderland of holiday decor and delights, Disney said in a press release. The 120-acre retail and dining district will be in full holiday swing beginning on Nov. 10.

Nineteen holiday-themed trees will be on display throughout the four “neighborhoods” that make up Disney Springs. Guests can also interact with a Merry Menagerie of life-size, artisan-sculpted animal puppets daily on Discovery Island.

The park’s iconic Tree of Life also awakens each evening with a colorful tableau of wintry tales accompanied by a familiar musical score.

The team of designers, decorators and other professionals at Walt Disney World Holiday Services prepare and install more than 600 trees and 1,700 wreaths, and hang nearly nine miles of garland each year to transform four theme parks, resort hotels, Disney Springs and the rest of the resort into a holiday wonderland. (Harrison Cooney, Photographer)

In addition to all the holiday festivities, the resorts and parks will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with 600 trees, 1,700 wreaths, and nearly nine miles of garland placed around the resort.

Guests can even commemorate their seasonal Disney trip with holiday-themed attire, home decor, and more!

To purchase tickets or learn more about planning a holiday experience at Disney World, follow this link.