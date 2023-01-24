ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World’s beloved water ride Splash Mountain is no more, leaving some fans to find and hold onto the nostalgia the popular ride provided, even if it comes with a premium price.

When news broke that the Magic Kingdom ride would officially close, Disney guests flooded the park to wait hours in line to take one last ride over the weekend.

Although the water from the ride had been drained by Monday, jars of the cool liquid can still be found.

Water from the final days of Splash Mountains operation is selling on eBay – but just like Disney, even the price for the ride’s water is a little pricey. One of the jars of water is reportedly going for $150.

The description read:

“Disney’s Splash Mountain Water 1/22/2023 Limited 4oz. Water captured from Disneys’ Splash Mountain on 1/22/2023 the last day of the ride! We have a limited amount! One for auction, the others a BIN.”

As of Tuesday morning, the $150 jar of water had been sold, but other items from the ride are still being listed, including an expired Splash Mountain Fastpass Collector card.

The expired card is priced at $1,300.