Sneak Peek Video: Disney World releases on-ride video of ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is offering a sneak peek, on-ride video of Epcot’s latest ride, “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” before it opens on Oct. 1 for the theme park’s 50th anniversary.

The attraction, based on the Disney film “Ratatouille,” will be featured in Epcot’s newly remodeled France pavilion.

“This spinning, whirling, family-friendly attraction invites you to shrink down to the size of Chef Remy on a thrilling chase through Gusteau’s restaurant, complete with sights, sounds and smells for an exhilarating ‘4D’ experience,” wrote Joe Vitale, Senior Production Designer with Walt Disney Imagineering on the Disney Parks Blog.

The ride itself will not have a height requirement.

Vitale said the remodel nearly doubles the size of the France pavilion, and said the stroll along the new area is designed to feel like a “Parisian park beside the river Seine,” with the new ride around the corner.

(Courtesy: Walt Disney World)

The nods to “Ratatouille” around the updated pavilion’s new “mini-land,” as Vitale describes it include wine bottles featuring the food critic in the movie, Anton Ego, relate to “milestone years” in the story. Nearby is a scooter and Chef Colette’s motorbike, which will make for fun photo opportunities.

(Courtesy: Walt Disney World)

The ride will be open just in time for the beginning of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” which will last for 18 months.