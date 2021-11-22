Select annual pass sales paused at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort has paused the sale of select annual passes right before Christmas.

The only pass currently listed online is the “Disney Pixie Dust Pass” for Florida residents only, costing $399 per year. The Pixie Dust Pass allows Disney-goers admission to the parks Mondays through Fridays during certain times of the year with a reservation made in advance.

The “Pirate,” “Sorcerer” and “Incredi-Pass” are no longer being sold as of Nov. 22, with no return date of the passes listed online.

“New sales of select annual passes are currently paused. Please check disneyworld.com/pass for the latest updates. You can still see the benefits and eligible reservation dates for these passes,” the Disney World website states.

“Some annual pass types may be unavailable for purchase at any time,” fine print on the website also says.

Those with a current Disney World annual pass are able to be renew them up to 30 days after the expiration date of a pass, subject to availability.