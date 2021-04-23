PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket seen above Walt Disney World parks

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen above Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., after launching early Friday morning, April 23, 2021, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX successfully launched four astronauts into orbit Friday morning using a recycled rocket and capsule, and Florida residents got a glowing show during and after the launch.

Since the launch took place early in the morning, the dark sky was lit bright orange as the rocket headed toward space.

Afterward, residents could see glowing clouds as the rocket left Earth’s atmosphere. This happened because the particles being emitted by the rocket were illuminated by the sun.

These clouds could even be seen in the skies above the Walt Disney World parks.

Below is a gallery of photos from Walt Disney World of the rocket launch over several of the theme park’s attractions.