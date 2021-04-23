PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket seen above Walt Disney World parks

Disney

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen above Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., after launching early Friday morning, April 23, 2021, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX successfully launched four astronauts into orbit Friday morning using a recycled rocket and capsule, and Florida residents got a glowing show during and after the launch.

Since the launch took place early in the morning, the dark sky was lit bright orange as the rocket headed toward space.

Afterward, residents could see glowing clouds as the rocket left Earth’s atmosphere. This happened because the particles being emitted by the rocket were illuminated by the sun.

These clouds could even be seen in the skies above the Walt Disney World parks.

Below is a gallery of photos from Walt Disney World of the rocket launch over several of the theme park’s attractions.

  • SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen above Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., after launching early Friday morning, April 23, 2021, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
  • SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., after launching early Friday morning, April 23, 2021, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (David Roark, photographer)
  • A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., following an early-morning launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, April 23, 2021. (David Roark, photographer)
  • A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., following an early-morning launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss