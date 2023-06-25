LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WFLA) – Have you ever visited “The Happiest Place on Earth” and wondered what Walt Disney’s home actually looks like? Here’s your chance to dive into the home where Disney himself once lived and worked.

In 1923, the mastermind behind Walt Disney World and Disneyland and creator of some of the world’s most beloved movies ventured to Los Angles to pursue a career in animation after a short stint as a Red Cross ambulance driver in World War I.

After Disney and his brother Roy created the Disney Brothers Studio, which eventually became The Walt Disney Company, Disney used his proceeds from “Mickey Mouse” and “Silly Symphony” films to buy a plot of land in 1932.

Built in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, Disney’s home is where he raised his family and worked on some of his most important movies, such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” “Cinderella,” and “Pinocchio.”

Photo Credit: Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

Walt Disney lived in the California home from 1932 to 1950. Now, the magical home is currently owned by Kazakh filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, who just so happens to be a “big-time Disney fan.”

According to a press release, the home is being offered for lease at $40,000 a month. Sitting on over an acre, the home features park-like grounds, a trellised outdoor dining area, and stunning interior design. The lawn even adorns the cute cottage-style playhouse that Disney’s girls received as a Christmas gift in 1937.

To see more photos or for more information about Disney’s Storybook Family Mansion, click this link.