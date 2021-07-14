Oh, baby! Hippo calf born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom bonding with mom

(Courtesy: Walt Disney World)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is even more exciting animal baby news in Florida, as a brand new Nile hippopotamus calf was born on Monday at Disney World.

The Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment Facebook page introduced Animal Kingdom’s newest resident on its Facebook page in its very first photo.

“Our animal care experts are giving the calf plenty of room to bond and nurse with mom,” the post said.

Disney World said to stay tuned for more updates on the baby, in addition to more baby photos, in the coming days.

A bit closer to home, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just welcomed a baby giraffe named Stanley.

According to the amusement park, Stanley made his big arrival the same night the Tampa Bay Lightning won their back-to-back Stanley Cup championship.

