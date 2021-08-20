New renderings released for Magic Kingdom 50th anniversary fireworks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort has released new renderings for “Disney Enchantment,” the all-new fireworks spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park.

The new display will debut Oct. 1 for the 50th anniversary of the park, called “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

In a new post to the Disney Parks Blog, it was revealed the show will contain “captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting, immersive projection effects that extend for the first time down Main Street.”

(Courtesy: Walt Disney World)

A new original song will also debut, called “You Are the Magic,” by seven-time GRAMMY-winner Philip Lawrence.

Characters such as Tiana, Miguel, Rapunzel and brothers Ian & Barley from “Onward,” will be joining the magic. Moana, Raya and Judy Hopps will also play a role, as well as your favorite classic characters and more contemporary characters such as “Luca.”

(Courtesy: Walt Disney World)

Of course, Tinker Bell will still take to the skies.

The blog notes that dates and entertainment are subject to change based on health and safety measures.