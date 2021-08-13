New Epcot restaurant ‘Space 220’ to open in September

(Source: Disney Parks Blog)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Epcot park’s newest restaurant will open to the public in September, the Disney Parks blog officially announced.

“Space 220” will open in “mid-September,” the blog says.

The restaurant is located next to Mission: Space.

“Your immersive experience begins as you check in to the Space 220 Departure Lounge in Future World,” the Disney Parks blog says.

(Source: Disney Parks Blog)

The post says the experience will feature “a panoramic view” of the world below and “a variety of work and leisure activities taking place beyond the windows of the Space Station-themed restaurant.”

The restaurant will feature a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch, and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner. 

“The Space 220 restaurant is another big milestone in the ongoing and historic transformation happening now at EPCOT, and will be a part of the celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary,” the blog says.

