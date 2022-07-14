TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New car locator technology on the My Disney Experience app is coming to Walt Disney World this summer.

The new car locator feature in the app is presented by State Farm. The complimentary feature will use location technology to find and save a guest’s parking details, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

According to the blog, the technology works best when location services, Bluetooth and notifications are enabled.

The feature will be available at all four Walt Disney World parks, as well as Disney water parks, Disney Springs and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Guests just need to open their app, tap the car locator card on the home screen or use the features menu.

The app will then prompt a guest to enter their parking information. If location permissions are enabled, car locator can help fill in the details. When leaving a location, a guest just needs to return to car locator for their parking information.

No official launch date for the car locator app feature was revealed.