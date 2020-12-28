In search of magic? What to expect at Disney World in 2021

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Trips to Walt Disney World Resort have looked very different during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All Disney World parks closed on March 15 and re-opened to guests in July.

Since reopening, Disney World has gone through a variety of changes in regards to everything from reservations to safety protocols.

Coronavirus safety precautions

Disney continues to follow guidance from health officials such as the CDC and government agencies.

According to the Disney World website, temperature screenings are still required for entry to some locations, and face coverings will continue be required for all guests ages 2 and up, as well as cast members.

The theme park giant has not officially announced at what capacity the parks are currently operating.

Tickets, reservations and park-hopping

Moving forward into 2021, all guests ages 3 and up will still need to make a reservation in advance to visit any of the four parks.

Disney unveiled its “Park Pass System” on June 19, giving Floridians and visitors the ability to check availability online.

Disney World announced in November that “park-hopping” (a guest’s ability to visit more than one park in a day) will be available as of Jan. 1 for those who purchased a ticket or annual pass with park-hopper benefits.

Annual passes

Currently, the only two options for annual pass purchase listed on the Disney World website are the Disney Platinum Pass (which includes admission to all parks with no block out dates) or an annual pass to visit the water parks.

Disney World makes note of the lack of annual pass options available, saying on its website, “Some are no longer being sold, but you can still see the benefits and block out dates for these passes.”

The option to renew an annual pass is still available.

Passholders must continue to make reservations to enter the parks.

Hotel reservations

Hotel rooms at Walt Disney World Resort can currently be booked through April 17.

While not everything is open, select value resort hotels (such as Art of Animation and Pop Century), moderate resorts (such as Caribbean Beach and Coronado Springs), deluxe resorts (such as the Grand Floridian) and deluxe villas (Old Key West Resort and Riviera Resort) are accepting guests.

Disney World has a full list of resorts available for booking online.

Currently, Florida residents can also save up to 35% off on rooms at select hotels. Reservations can be modified or cancelled through April 30.

Dining

Guests can now make dining reservations online up to 60 days in advance during the theme park’s phased reopening.

Face coverings must still be worn, but can be removed while eating or drinking.

A list of restaurants currently open and accepting reservations can be found online.

The Disney Dining Plan still cannot be added to reservations.

Disney Springs

Disney Springs was the first entity of Disney World to reopen amid the pandemic.

Temperature screenings are required prior to anyone entering Disney Springs, and face masks must be worn for those 2 and older. Disney also notes there is limited parking and reduced entrances to Disney Springs.

Select locations are accepting reservations. Those wishing to visit Disney Springs can check availability and make reservations online.

