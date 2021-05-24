National Scavenger Hunt Day: How to celebrate at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Of course, because there is a day for anything and everything, Monday is National Scavenger Hunt Day! How fun!

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Walt Disney World Resort will be offering a “Tangled” themed search with loveable character Pascal.

“At Walt Disney World Resort, the panelists recommend taking a break during a busy day at Magic Kingdom Park to search for the ‘Friends of Pascal,'” the blog wrote.

These little animals – or depictions of them – will be able to be spotted near Rapunzel’s tower in Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland.

“Want a hint on where to find one of his friends? Look up towards the sky and at the light you will find, a precious brown friend with hiding in mind! Good Luck,” the blog post said.

You can download a copy of the scavenger hunt guide from the company itself online.

According to the blog, California’s recently reopened Disneyland will also take part. The “hunt is on” at the ever-popular – at both parks – “It’s a Small World” boat ride at Disneyland.

Guests can interact with other parkgoers and cast members by using the hashtags #planDisney and #NationalScavengerHuntDay.