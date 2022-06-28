Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (Abigail Nilsson/ABC via Getty Images)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most Walt Disney World Resort annual passes remain unavailable for purchase, despite reports they were available on Tuesday.

Select annual pass sales were put on pause in November.

The “Disney Pixie Dust Pass,” available for Florida residents only, is the only pass available for purchase.

The pass costs $399 per year and allows guests admission to the parks Mondays through Fridays during certain times of the year with a reservation made in advance.

The “Pirate,” “Sorcerer” and “Incredi-Pass” are no longer being sold as of Nov. 22, with no return date of the passes listed online.

More information about annual passes can be found on Disney World’s website.