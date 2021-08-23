More details on Splash Mountain ‘Princess and the Frog’ revamp revealed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is kicking off “Princess Week” paying homage to Tiana, of “Princess and the Frog,” the first black princess featured in a Disney animated movie.

As announced in June last year, Splash Mountain in both Disney World and Disneyland will be re-themed to “Princess and the Frog” after an outcry on social media to change the ride, due to its basis on Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.

The movie has been heavily criticized for the way it depicts Black people and has come into the spotlight once again recently amid civil unrest in the United States.

On Monday, the Disney Parks Blog announced more of the story of the ride’s changes.

It said, as seen in the latest rendering released by the park, the story takes place after the end of “Princess and the Frog.”

“The story will take place after the final kiss as Naveen and Louis join Tiana on her latest adventure, hosting a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome,” the blog said.

Some of the original music from the movie will be brought into the new ride.

“Tiana is leading the way and fans will be able to encounter old friends and make new ones along the way as well!” the blog said.

In November, a Disney official said the reimagining of the ride would be “expedited.”

Disney also visited with one of the inspirations behind Tiana and her daughter, as well as Disney Imagineering folks for a roundtable at their restaurant in New Orleans for a chat. You can watch the entire video of their chat below.