LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World announced Thursday that “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” will return to Magic Kingdom in 2022.

The event will be held on 24 select nights, from Nov. 8 through Dec. 22. The event is a separate ticket from park admission.

Disney World released information about the party on the Disney Parks Blog.

“Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” will take place at Cinderella’s Castle with holiday music and dance performances.

Santa Claus will join the “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade”

Complimentary cookies and hot cocoa will be available at locations throughout Magic Kingdom.

The Jungle Cruise ride will be transformed into “Jingle Cruise,” and more rides, including Space Mountain, will also be themed for the holidays.

New this year, in honor of Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the Christmas party will have new photo opportunities, with attendees receiving a special commemorative keepsake.

“Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will be held at the end of the evenings and will including castle projections and seasonal songs, according to Disney.

More information, including other events and special opportunities, can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.

Tickets for the event will be available online beginning July 7. Those staying at some Disney World hotels can purchase tickets beginning June 30.

Event dates include: