LAKE BUENTA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be returning to Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom this fall.

The announcement was made Thursday morning on the Disney Parks Blog during Disney’s #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration across its theme parks. It was made by Doug Jones, known as “Billy Butcherson” in Disney’s Halloween hit movie “Hocus Pocus.”

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will take place on 37 select nights from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight, after normal park hours.

The Headless Horseman will once again ride down Main Street, USA before the “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best on floats.

Guests can once again go trick-or-treating at various stops throughout Magic Kingdom. New this year, guests will receive a reusable bag featuring a keepsake 50th anniversary design.

The Sanderson sisters of “Hocus Pocus” will take to the stage of Cinderella’s castle for a special performance.

Jack Skellington of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will kick off the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party fireworks show on event nights, featuring projections, special effects, lighting and music.

Also new this year, in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, are event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. Guests will receive a Halloween-themed commemorative print.

Tickets for the Halloween extravaganza can be purchased online or by calling 407-939-4240 beginning May 18. Guests of select hotels can begin buying tickets as early as May 12. Prices will range form $109-199.