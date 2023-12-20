LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed a new addition last week — a baby elephant.

The elephant, named Corra, was born on Thursday, Dec. 13. Disney said it’s been seven years since an African elephant calf was born in the park.

Corra is the first second-generation calf to be born in the park. Her mother, Nadirah, was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2005.

Disney said its animal keepers, veterinarians and scientists will keep an eye on the pair as they go through post-natal exams and spend several days bonding before they are ready to join the rest of the herd.

“During this bonding period, the elephant team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is watching for the pair to share key moments like successful nursing, as well as significant milestones, such as weight gain,” Disney said in a news release.

For the first time in seven years, an African elephant calf has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The delivery of the baby girl, named Corra, on Dec. 13, 2023, was carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care. Corra is currently backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom bonding with her mother, Nadirah. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

For the first time in seven years, an African elephant calf has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The delivery of the baby girl, named Corra, on Dec. 13, 2023, was carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care. Corra is currently backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom bonding with her mother, Nadirah. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

For the first time in seven years, an African elephant calf has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The delivery of the baby girl, named Corra, on Dec. 13, 2023, was carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care. Corra is currently backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom bonding with her mother, Nadirah. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

For the first time in seven years, an African elephant calf has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The delivery of the baby girl, named Corra, on Dec. 13, 2023, was carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care. Corra is currently backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom bonding with her mother, Nadirah. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

The calf will soon get to meet her grandmother, Donna, and Aunt Stella. Disney said it is common for adult females in the herd to assist in raising young elephants until they are considered to be independent, typically around 8 years old.

Disney said Corra’s birth was carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. The plan helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care.