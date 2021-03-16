Man spits on female Disney security guard who asked him to wear mask, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — According to a felony arrest report released Monday, 51-year-old Kelly McKin from West Palm Beach was on Disney World’s private property by the Contemporary Resort when a female security guard asked him to wear a mask.

The arrest report states “…the male told her to leave him alone and took a step towards her and spit on her.”

McKin is then accused of walking into the resort and onto the elevators, while the security guard cleaned saliva off her head and contacted Disney’s COVID-19 exposure hotline.

“How often do we hear stories like that in the hospitality industry,” WESH 2’s Sanika Dange asked Abraham Pizam, Rosen College of Hospitality’s founding dean.

“Unfortunately, it’s quite often. Very unfortunately because the whole issue which is a health-related issue has been politicized,” Pizam said.

McKin trespassed the next day after Disney put out a BOLO with his description.

Last August, a 35-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges, accused of hitting a security guard in the head and threatening to kill him at Epcot theme park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask rules.

“That industry is a hedonic industry but it’s no longer hedonic when you have these kinds of situations,” Pizam said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines last year on how to avoid violent situations but Pizam says if we don’t treat our hospitality workers with more respect, we may see the industry change.

“We will lose a significant number in the hospitality industry — a significant number of people who wanted to be in an industry that is happy but now when they have to face these kinds of individuals, they’d probably say to themselves, ‘I don’t want to do that anymore. It’s not what I originally thought,'” Pizam said.