TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was recently arrested at Walt Disney World on a charge of child abuse after an alleged fight in the line of the “Toy Story Mania” ride, according to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, an Orange County deputy responded to Hollywood Studios on July 8 for the report of a battery and met with off-deputy deputies who said there had been a physical altercation inside the park.

The deputy met with Ramon Aponte Jr, 41, of New Jersey. Aponte told the deputy he was at Hollywood Studios with his wife and their children. He said they got in line for the Toy Story Mania attraction when they noticed two teenagers jump the line.

Aponte told the deputy the pair were being disruptive inside the attraction and he told them to calm down because there were children around.

He said one of the teens “got in his face.” Aponte told the deputy he pushed the teen back and the teen began to strike him. When the pair left, Aponte said he asked park employees and asked them to call the police because he was assaulted.

The responding deputy also spoke to the pair about the incident. The first said he and his friend were standing in line for the ride when Aponte, who was behind them at the time, called them “two a*******.”

He said while they were waiting to get on the ride, the argument did take place, but told the deputy Aponte lunged at his friend and choked him first.

The teen told the deputy that once outside the ride, Aponte came running toward them and shoved the second teen, causing him to stumble and fall to the ground. The teen had several cuts on his arms, legs and there was blood on his shirt, according to the affidavit. He also complained of a sore head.

When the deputy spoke to the teen involved in the incident, he said he wanted to go to the hospital and that he felt like he had a concussion. He was taken to Celebration Hospital for treatment.

Several witnesses said they saw the verbal altercation, as well as some physical contact, according to the arrest affidavit.

The deputy arrested Aponte for child abuse and taken to the Orange County Jail.