TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort’s newest technology, MagicBand+, is launching at the theme parks on Wednesday.

Disney World introduced its MagicBand in 2013. Guests are able to connect their park ticket through the band worn on their wrist for admission, access dining and attraction reservations, use Disney PhotoPass and more.

The next generation of the bands, MagicBand+ will have new features and new functionality to unlock moments throughout Disney World’s theme parks and resorts.

According to Disney, when a guest enters a theme park, their MagicBand+ will “come alive” at various times with color-changing lights, vibrations and gesture recognition.

New, interactive experiences include the “Disney Fab 50 Quest,” which is a scavenger hunt throughout all four parks, using the technology to interact with the golden character sculptures placed around each park in celebration of Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Guests can keep track of what sculptures they discover and unlock digital achievements, including an augmented reality feature.

In Hollywood Studios, Star Wars fans can play “Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters” in the Galaxy’s Edge portion of the park. Guests can use their MagicBand+ to find numerous “bounties” hidden throughout Galaxy’s Edge by following the band’s light patterns and haptics to complete the mission. Once complete, they will return to the local “guild master” who will reward them with galactic credits.

Nighttime spectaculars “Harmonious” at Epcot and “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom can also be enhanced with a guest’s MagicBand+. Bands will light up and complement the fireworks.

MagicBand+ goes on sale July 27 to the general public. The bands can be found at select stores across Disney World or online at shopDisney starting at $34.99.

Guests can continue to use their existing MagicBands and MagicMobile, available on eligible devices, to enjoy features like park entry. The original MagicBand will still be available for purchase.