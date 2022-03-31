LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first look inside the queue line for the new “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” roller coaster at Walt Disney World’s Epcot was released on Wednesday.

The verified D23 Official Disney Club Twitter account posted the photos showing the inside of the ride where guests will wait to get onboard.

“This planetarium-style exhibition is the Galaxarium and it showcases planets, stars and other wonders that connect Earth and Xandar,” the tweet says.

The family-friendly attraction features Disney’s first-ever reverse-launch on a roller coaster. It’s one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, according to Disney. The ride also rotates 360 degrees as you ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens this summer at Epcot. An official date has not yet been released.