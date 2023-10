TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Walt Disney World monorail appeared to be stuck on Tuesday morning.

The yellow monorail stopped on its track. Helicopter footage showed maintenance vehicles moving along the monorail track to service the train.

Disney has not released any information about the incident. The train appears to be stopped outside of EPCOT.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.