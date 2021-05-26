‘Jungle Cruise’ attraction to be re-imagined in Disney World this summer, go behind-the-scenes in California

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Construction on the re-imagined “Jungle Cruise” ride will be complete this summer at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The news on the Disney Parks Blog, confirmed the attraction’s official opening date of July 16 at Disneyland in California, while stopping short of confirming a hard date here in Florida, only saying that “work [will] be completed at Magic Kingdom Park this summer.”

According to the blog, the California version of the ride will feature new characters from around the world, more humor and “even more of the humor, wildlife and skipper heart that makes this classic attraction a favorite.”

Guests to Magic Kingdom can still enjoy the attraction while updates are being made.

(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

“True to his reputation as the best merchant in the jungle, Trader Sam has found a way to convert the new Lost & Found location into something more profitable for the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd. The Jungle Cruise appears to be going the route of all the best rides – ending with a gift shop! Take a look at this first look above!” the Blog wrote.

New images and video from California were released on Wednesday. Nothing from Florida was posted to the website.