(NBC News) — Reddit users went off on a person who claimed in a forum that she and her husband skipped catering their wedding so they could afford an appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

“My fiancée (M30) and I just got married two months ago and we had our dream wedding,” Reddit user throwaway_family9525 said in the post on the forum.

However, wrote the user, a self-described “huge Disney fan,” “about a month and a half ago my aunt started posting on Facebook about how disappointed she was with the whole ordeal and a few guests sided with her.

“The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there were PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat…),” she wrote.

