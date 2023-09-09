Related Video: Disney fans get first glimpse of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late June, the ride replacing Splash Mountain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World announced exciting new plans for the next few months for their guests.

Check out what’s new at the theme park month-by-month.

September

Sept. 10 – Figment, the purple mischief-maker dragon, will begin meeting guests at EPCOT

October

Oct. 16 – Journey of Water, inspired by Moana at EPCOT featuring a walking trail with surprise water features guests can engage with

Oct. 16 – Moana will begin meeting guests in EPCOT

November

Late Nov. 2023 – The Hatbox Ghost is coming to the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom

December

Dec. 5 – “Luminous: The Symphony of Us” debuts its nighttime spectacular at EPCOT

Dec. 2023 – World Celebration neighborhood opens in EPCOT

2024

The Country Bear Jamboree at Magic Kingdom plans to get new songs and a new act

What’s in the works?