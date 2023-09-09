Related Video: Disney fans get first glimpse of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late June, the ride replacing Splash Mountain
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World announced exciting new plans for the next few months for their guests.
Check out what’s new at the theme park month-by-month.
September
- Sept. 10 – Figment, the purple mischief-maker dragon, will begin meeting guests at EPCOT
October
- Oct. 16 – Journey of Water, inspired by Moana at EPCOT featuring a walking trail with surprise water features guests can engage with
- Oct. 16 – Moana will begin meeting guests in EPCOT
November
- Late Nov. 2023 – The Hatbox Ghost is coming to the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom
December
- Dec. 5 – “Luminous: The Symphony of Us” debuts its nighttime spectacular at EPCOT
- Dec. 2023 – World Celebration neighborhood opens in EPCOT
2024
- The Country Bear Jamboree at Magic Kingdom plans to get new songs and a new act
What’s in the works?
- New Pirate’s of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Adventureland in Magic Kingdom
- Expansion plans in Magic Kingdom including “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” adding new attractions, restaurants, and shows
- Test Track looking to get new inspiration from Imagineers and teams from Chevrolet in EPCOT
- “Zootopia”-based show developing for the Tree of Life Theater at Animal Kingdom
- Dinoland U.S.A. getting a new land inspired by “the tropical Americas” region in Animal Kingdom
- New experiences featuring “Encanto” and “Indiana Jones” are being considered for Dinoland